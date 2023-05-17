KTM 125 Duke is the most affordable KTM that you can buy

KTM 125 Duke is the smaller sibling to the 200 Duke

It uses a 124.7 cc, single-cylinder engine that is liquid-cooled.

The engine produces 14.30 bhp at 9,250 rpm and peak torque output of 12 Nm at 8,000 rpm.

The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit

Suspension duties are performed by 43mm inverted front forks and 10-step-preload-adjustable monoshock at the rear

Braking duties are performed by a 300 mm disc in the front and a 230 mm disc at the rear. There is also single-channel ABS on offer.

The 125 Duke is offered in two colourways - Electronic Orange & Ceramic White.

The motorcycle gets LED elements for the DRL, tail lamp and turn indicators. The headlamp is a halogen unit. 
