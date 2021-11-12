Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Home > Auto > Two-wheelers > Komaki Venice high-speed scooter to launch soon in 10 colour options
Venice EV by Komaki is likely to be launched later in 2021.

Komaki Venice high-speed scooter to launch soon in 10 colour options

1 min read . Updated: 12 Nov 2021, 05:59 PM IST HT Auto Desk , Written By Prashant Singh

  • The Komaki Venice electric scooter will be made available with a slew of features such as regenerative braking, repair switch, and mobile connectivity.

  • Venice EV by Komaki is likely to be launched later in 2021. 

Komaki, the Delhi-based EV manufacturer on Friday announced it will be launching a new electric scooter named Venice soon. The scooter will come out to be the fifth addition to Komaki's range of high-speed models. The new Venice will be introduced in a range of 10 peppy colours. 

Similar Bikes

Triumph Speed Triple 1200

1160 cc
₹ 16.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Komaki Super


₹ 29,500 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Komaki Xgt Km


₹ 42,500 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Komaki Xone


₹ 45,000 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Komaki X2 Vogue


₹ 47,000 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

The Komaki Venice electric scooter will be made available with a slew of features such as regenerative braking, repair switch, and mobile connectivity. The EV maker also claims that its upcoming high-speed EV will come with a large seating space as well as an extra storage box facility. 

(Also Read: Komaki XGT-X1 claims to be India's most affordable scooter. Check prices here)

Talking about the upcoming launch of this new model, Gunjan Malhotra, Director, Komaki Electric Division, said, “Venice is going to be one of our most exciting launches. The blend of iconic design with modern technology in 10 stunning colors is going to be an absolute treat for the customers. We’ve spent a lot of effort in R&D to make sure that this model is one-of-a-kind. It will be equipped with all the modern features like repair switch, regenerative braking system, and many more that will make it the perfect scooter to drive on Indian roads."

(Also Read: Komaki to launch India’s first electric cruiser bike. Check timeline here)

The company is yet to announce a launch date on the Venice EV. The same is expected to go on sale in the country later this year. Since Komaki has also not shared any technical specifications regarding the battery or the motor, it is quite difficult to comment on the expected pricing of the scooter. However, the same is expected to remain under 1 lakh. 

 

  • First Published Date : 12 Nov 2021, 04:00 PM IST