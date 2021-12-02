Top Sections
Komaki to launch Ranger, India's first e-cruiser; will boast of 250 km range
A teaser image of the upcoming Komaki Ranger electric cruiser scheduled for launch in January.

Komaki to launch Ranger, India's first e-cruiser; will boast of 250 km range

1 min read . Updated: 02 Dec 2021, 03:34 PM IST HT Auto Desk , Written By Shubhodeep Chakravarty

  • Komaki Ranger will have a massive 4-kilowatt battery pack, the largest among any electric two-wheeler in the country.

  • The Ranger electric cruiser from Komaki will also get a 5,000-watt motor.

Komaki Electric Vehicles has been making some boisterous noise in the battery-powered two-wheeler space with its lineup of electric motorcycles. Pushing the pace up a notch higher, the company is now all set to launch India's first electric cruiser bike called Komaki Ranger and is claiming it will offer a per-charge range of 250 kilometres.

Komaki Ranger is set for an official launch come January of next year. But even before it is officially showcased, the company is making mighty big promises. At the heart of the Ranger electric cruiser would be a four kilowatt battery back, the biggest battery pack in an electric two wheeler in the country. This is the primary reason why this particular product is able to make the promise of a range that would be good enough to travel from Delhi to Chandigarh, for instance.

Powering the Komaki Ranger would a 5,000-watt motor which, the company brags, would be able give it a capable performance across a wide variety of terrain. Additionally, the cruiser electric bike will also offer features such as cruise control, repair switch, reverse switch, Bluetooth and an advanced braking system.

While the pricing will only be known once Komaki Ranger is officially launched, the company is further promising an affordable tag in order to take the product to the masses. “There are some things that need to be finalized but we have decided to keep the price affordable. We want everyone – especially the common man – to experience the joy of riding a quality cruiser that is made in India," said Gunjan Malhotra, Director, Komaki Electric Division.

For reference, Komaki offers a number of electric scooters and bikes with ex-showroom price between around 30,000 to 1 lakh.

  • First Published Date : 02 Dec 2021, 02:20 PM IST