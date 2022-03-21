Komaki DT 3000 high-speed electric scooter to launch on March 25. Check details

Electric vehicle manufacturer Komaki Electric Vehicles will launch its high-speed e-scooter DT 3000 in the Indian market on March 25. The scooter will be made available across all Komaki dealerships from the launch date and will be priced at around ₹1,15,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The company has not yet released any image of the upcoming scooter.

Komaki DT 3000 will be the company's third launch this year after the company launched Ranger and Venice. The new e-scooter will be powered by a powerful 3000 Watt BLDC motor and its patented advanced lithium battery of 62V52AH. The scooter is claimed to provide a range of 180-220 km on a single charge and reach a top speed is 90 km/hour. Komaki DT 3000 will be the brand's 6th edition to its range of registration models.

Komaki DT 3000 will be made available in three colour options and will come with various cutting-edge features. “After receiving overwhelming love from customers, we are once again going to win their hearts with DT 3000 high-speed scooter. This time, they will feel proud of riding an unmatched vehicle in this segment," said Gunjan Malhotra, Director, Komaki Electric Division.

The EV manufacturer earlier this year launched the country's first electric cruiser bike Ranger and another high-speed electric scooter Venice. Ranger comes equipped with a four-kilowatt battery pack paired with a 5,000-watt motor. The EV is claimed to be capable of running around 250 km on a single charge, making it the electric two-wheeler with the longest range in the country.

Komaki Venice comes with a battery pack of 72v40ah, ample seating space and an extra storage box. It gets features such as a repair switch, regenerative braking system, reverse switch and Bluetooth connectivity, among others. The model has been built keeping in mind the need to commute as well as the need to derive pleasure from driving.

