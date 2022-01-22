Kawasaki Z650RS 50th Anniversary Edition India launch soon

Expect the Kawasaki 50th Anniversary Edition motorcycle to be made available in limited numbers in India.Kawasaki already sells the base Z650RS in the Indian market.

Kawasaki will soon launch the new Z650RS 50th Anniversary Edition motorcycle in India very soon. The company took to its social media platforms to make the latest announcement.

The Japanese motorcycle maker already sells the base Z650RS in the Indian market and thus it is bringing the special Anniversary Edition to the country.

The company also sells the Anniversary Edition of Z900RS internationally but the same yet to be announced for India.

Expect the Kawasaki 50th Anniversary Edition motorcycles to be made available in limited numbers in India. It would commemorate 50th anniversary of the company's legendary Z1 motorbike.

Expect the model to sport some notable styling revisions including the special ‘Firecracker Red’ paint scheme. This option will introduce the dual-tone, red and black paints on the motorcycle. In addition to that, the overall styling will also be further boosted by the use of golden-coloured rims. For the record, the Candy Emerald Green paint options present in the Indian market already feature golden coloured alloys.

Save for the mechanical tweaks, the rest of the details are likely to remain the same. The motorcycle will continue to feature the same BS 6-compliant 649cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine which is known to produce 67.3bhp of maximum power at 8,000rpm, backed up with 64Nm of peak torque at 6,700rpm.

As far as pricing goes, the new special edition model will retail at a marginally higher price tag in comparison to the standard version. It is likely to cost around ₹7 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

