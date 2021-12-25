Kawasaki Z 50th Anniversary website goes live

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The newly launched Z50th Anniversary microsite hosts a digital repository of Z1’s history so far. “The Z1 was the first of many machines to bear the Z moniker, all of which were received by the market, On streets and racetracks around the world, the Z bikes established themselves as icons of high performance," says Kawasaki.
If rumours are anything to go by, the Kawasaki Z1 special edition version with a Fireball Candy Brown-derived paint scheme is set to break cover next year.
Meanwhile in India, Kawasaki has announced a price hike for its models. Kawasaki also mentioned that the customers who book the motorcycle on or before December 31st and pick the delivery within 45 days of booking will be eligible to avail the current ex-showroom pricing. The new prices are will come into effect starting from January 1st. Read more details here.