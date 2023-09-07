Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R to launch on 11th September

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Kawasaki India is preparing to launch the ZX-4R in the Indian market. The ZX-4R will be the brand's most affordable four-cylinder motorcycle in India and it will launch on 11th September. Moreover, it is expected that Kawasaki will only sell the ZX-4R only in one trim which will be the base version. So, the SE and R version is not expected to make its way to the Indian market.