Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R to launch on 11th September

Kawasaki India is preparing to launch the ZX-4R in the Indian market. The ZX-4R will be the brand's most affordable four-cylinder motorcycle in India and it will launch on 11th September. Moreover, it is expected that Kawasaki will only sell the ZX-4R only in one trim which will be the base version. So, the SE and R version is not expected to make its way to the Indian market.

By: Paarth khatri
Updated on: 07 Sep 2023, 15:15 PM
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R is sold in three variants in the global market.
First Published Date: 07 Sep 2023, 15:15 PM IST
