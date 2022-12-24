Kawasaki Ninja 300 gets a 10,000 year-end discount, offer till stocks last

If you were planning to bring the Kawasaki Ninja 300 home, now is the time with the Japanese manufacturer offering a ₹10,000 discount on the full-faired motorcycle. The Kawasaki Ninja 300 now starts at ₹3.30 lakh (ex-showroom, India) and the offer is valid till stocks last or December 31, 2022.

The price cut makes the popular Ninja 300 more accessible as it continues to be a popular seller for the company. The model has been highly localised and sold alongside the Ninja 400 in India. In fact, India is the last market globally to still have the Ninja 300 on sale and that too upgraded to Euro5/BS6 emission norms, despite the Kawasaki Ninja 400 replacing the model completely overseas. The discount emerges after the Ninja 300 received two price hikes this year of ₹10,000 and ₹3,000 respectively. This is a great way to clear year-end stocks as we approach the new year.

Also Read : BMW G 310 RR vs Kawasaki Ninja 300: Which sportbike should you buy?

The Kawasaki Ninja 300 draws power from a 296 cc parallel-twin engine tuned for 38 bhp and 26.1 Nm

The Kawasaki Ninja 300 is nearly a decade old but still remains a sought-after choice as an entry-level performance motorcycle. The full-faired bike draws power from the 296 cc parallel-twin engine tuned for 38 bhp at 11,000 rpm and 26.1 Nm of peak torque at 10,000 rpm, while paired with a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch. The Ninja 300’s impressive performance has always been its highlight while the design has aged rather well with the twin headlamps still looking modern.

Other hardware on the Ninja 300 include telescopic front forks and a monoshock at the rear, while braking performance comes from disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS as standard. Being an old model though, you do miss out on LED lighting, Bluetooth connectivity, better brakes among other new-age goodies. The Kawasaki Ninja 300 competes with the KTM RC 390, TVS Apache RR 310, BMW G 310 RR and the new Keeway K300 R in the segment.

First Published Date: