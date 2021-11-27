Top Sections
Kawasaki India rides in Ninja 1000SX at 11.40 lakh
Kawasaki India rides in Ninja 1000SX at 11.40 lakh

1 min read . Updated: 27 Nov 2021, 12:12 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • New 2022 Ninja 1000SX continues to feature the same engine, equipment and features as the previous models. 

India Kawasaki Motors has recently launched the yearly updated Ninja 1000SX in the country. With the latest model year update, the bike has been given new paint colour options in the form of Emerald Blazed Green and Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Gray. The new litre-class sports tourer by the company has been priced at 11.40 lakh (ex-showroom).

The company has already initiated bookings for the bike, while the deliveries are set to begin next month. 

(Also Read: Kawasaki to make retro-modern racers more accessible with Z400 RS)

The updates on the motorcycle are limited to the exterior cosmetic changes only and the mechanical, features remain unchanged. The bike continues to come with the same LED lighting package and a 4.3" TFT colour instrumentation with Bluetooth connectivity. Some of the key features on the motorcycle include ABS, cruise control, riding modes (Sport/ Road/ Rain/ Rider), three-level traction control, power modes (Full/Low), quick-shifter, and Kawasaki Cornering Management Function.

(Also Read: Kawasaki Z650 RS vs Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: Specification comparison)

At the heart of the motorcycle sits a 1,043cc, inline four-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. This has been rated to produce 140bhp of maximum power at 10,000rpm and is backed up with a peak torque output of 111Nm which tops at 8,000rpm. The engine comes mated to a six-speed gearbox. 

Some of the key hardware components on the motorcycle include its upside-down front forks, a rear mono-shock, twin discs at the front, and a single rotor at the back.

Apart from the new Ninja 1000SX, Kawasaki is also gearing up to introduce several other bikes in the Indian market in the first quarte

 

  • First Published Date : 27 Nov 2021, 12:12 PM IST