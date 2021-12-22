This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >
Auto >
Two-wheelers >
Kawasaki India announces price hike throughout the models. Check new prices here
Kawasaki India announces price hike throughout the models. Check new prices here
All the Kawasaki India bikes are set to become costlier in the country from January 1st, 2022.
Kawasaki India's highest-selling model, Ninja 300, will become costlier by ₹6,000.
Kawasaki India has announced that it will be revising prices of its two-wheelers from January 1st, 2022. The company has communicated the latest update via its social media handles. The latest price hike will be introduced throughout the company portfolio in India.
The Indian arm of the Japanese manufacturer mentioned that the customers who book the motorcycle on or before December 31st and pick the delivery within 45 days of booking will be eligible to avail the current ex-showroom pricing.
Kawasaki India's highest-selling model, Ninja 300, will become costlier by ₹6,000 and will now be priced at ₹3,24,000 instead of the current ₹3,18,000 price tag. The higher-spec Ninja 650 will become costlier by ₹7,000 at ₹6,68,000, while the newly launched Z650RS, too, will get expensive by ₹7,000 and will cost ₹6,72,000. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.