Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home > Auto > Two-wheelers > Kawasaki India announces price hike throughout the models. Check new prices here
The new Kawasaki Z650RS was launched in India a few weeks back.

Kawasaki India announces price hike throughout the models. Check new prices here

2 min read . Updated: 22 Dec 2021, 12:17 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • All the Kawasaki India bikes are set to become costlier in the country from January 1st, 2022.

  • Kawasaki India's highest-selling model, Ninja 300, will become costlier by 6,000.

Kawasaki India has announced that it will be revising prices of its two-wheelers from January 1st, 2022. The company has communicated the latest update via its social media handles. The latest price hike will be introduced throughout the company portfolio in India. 

Similar Bikes

Hcd India Nps Cargo


₹ 54,500 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Benling India Benling Kriti


₹ 56,940 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Benling India Benling Falcon


₹ 62,200 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Benling India Benling Icon


₹ 65,470 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Benling India Benling Aura


₹ 73,000 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Kawasaki Ninja 300

296 cc
₹ 2.98 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Kawasaki Klx 110

112 cc
₹ 3 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Kawasaki Klx 140

144 cc
₹ 4.07 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Kawasaki Kx 100

99 cc
₹ 4.88 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Kawasaki Z650

649 cc
₹ 5.69 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

The Indian arm of the Japanese manufacturer mentioned that the customers who book the motorcycle on or before December 31st and pick the delivery within 45 days of booking will be eligible to avail the current ex-showroom pricing. 

(Also Read: Kawasaki Z650 RS to HNess CB350 Anniversary Edition: Top IBW 2021 highlights)

Kawasaki India's highest-selling model, Ninja 300, will become costlier by 6,000 and will now be priced at 3,24,000 instead of the current 3,18,000 price tag. The higher-spec Ninja 650 will become costlier by 7,000 at 6,68,000, while the newly launched Z650RS, too, will get expensive by 7,000 and will cost 6,72,000. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. 

(Also Read: 2022 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R launched in India in new colour options)

Here is the detailed updated price list of Kawasaki India models to be effective from January 1st, 2022:

Ninja 300: 3,24,000 (vs 3,18,000)

Ninja 650: 6,68,000 (vs 6,61,000)

Z650: 6,24,000 (vs 6,24,000)

Z650RS: 6,72,000 (vs 6,65,000)

Vulcan S: 6,16,000 (vs 6,10,000)

Versys 650: 7,15,000 (vs 7,15,000)

Versys 1000: 11,72,000 (vs 11,55,000)

Ninja 1000SX: 11,51,000 (vs 11,40,000)

Ninja ZX-10R: 15,37,000 (vs 15,14,000)

W800: 7,33,000 (vs 7,26,000)

Z900: 8,50,000 (vs 8,42,000)

Z H2: 21,90,000 (vs 21,90,000)

Z H2 SE: 25,90,000 (vs 25,90,000)

KX100: 4,87,800 (vs 4,87,800)

KX250: 7,99,000 (vs 7,99,000)

KX450: 8,59,000 (vs 8,59,000)

KLX450R: 8,99,000 (vs 8,99,000)

 

 

  • First Published Date : 22 Dec 2021, 12:17 PM IST