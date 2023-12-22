Royal Enfield Classic 350 Bobber coming soon? New trademark suggests so

Royal Enfield is working on a slew of motorcycles. The brand recently unveiled the Shotgun 650 and it will be launching in the Indian market next year. Now, the manufacturer has filed a new trademark for ‘Goan Classic 350’ which suggests a new 350 cc motorcycle is on the way.

There is a possibility that the new moniker will be used for the new 350 cc bobber that Royal Enfield is currently developing. There was a time when there were a lot of Classic 350 in Goa with modded handlebars, seats and fuel tanks. There is a possibility that Royal Enfield will be using this heritage for the upcoming Classic Goan 350. As of now, it is not confirmed whether the brand will launch a new motorcycle or just a new variant. Having said that, as the name says “Goan Classic 350", there is a possibility that this is just a new variant that will sit with the rest of the lineup.

