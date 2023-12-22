Royal Enfield Classic 350 Bobber coming soon? New trademark suggests so

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Royal Enfield is working on a slew of motorcycles. The brand recently unveiled the Shotgun 650 and it will be launching in the Indian market next year. Now, the manufacturer has filed a new trademark for ‘Goan Classic 350’ which suggests a new 350 cc motorcycle is on the way.
There is a possibility that the new moniker will be used for the new 350 cc bobber that Royal Enfield is currently developing. There was a time when there were a lot of Classic 350 in Goa with modded handlebars, seats and fuel tanks. There is a possibility that Royal Enfield will be using this heritage for the upcoming Classic Goan 350. As of now, it is not confirmed whether the brand will launch a new motorcycle or just a new variant. Having said that, as the name says “Goan Classic 350", there is a possibility that this is just a new variant that will sit with the rest of the lineup.