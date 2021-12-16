In Pics: 2022 Benelli TRK 251 launched in India 6 Photos . Updated: 16 Dec 2021, 07:29 PM IST HT Auto Desk 1/6Benelli India on Thursday announced the launch of its new entry-level adventure motorcycle TRK 251 at a starting price of ₹2.51 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). 2/6The new TRK 251 will serve as the gateway to the company's popular adventure TRK series of motorcycles. Benelli India has already commenced bookings for the new TRK 251, while deliveries are also bound to commence soon. 3/6The new TRK 251 sources power from the same powertrain found on the quarter-litre neo-retro offering, Leoncino 250. It is a 250cc, four-stroke, single-cylinder engine that delivers 25.8 PS of peak power at 9250 rpm and 21.1 Nm of peak torque at 8000 rpm. 4/6One of the key highlights of the new TRK 251 is its massive 18-litre fuel tank which as per the company has been added to complement its touring credentials. Also, it gets a decent 170mm of ground clearance. 5/6The suspension duties on the motorcycle are performed by a front upside-down telescopic fork, backed up with a telescopic coil spring oil damped for the rear end. 6/6The new TRK 251 has been made available in three colour options - Glossy White, Glossy Black and Glossy Grey. The new ADV by Benelli will be a direct rival to the likes of the Royal Enfield Himalayan motorcycle.