HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Honda To Royal Enfield: Best Premium Bikes To Buy Under 5 Lakh

Honda to Royal Enfield: Best premium bikes to buy under 5 lakh

Premium motorcycling culture is on the rise in India and two-wheeler makers such as Honda, Royal Enfield and Kawasaki have some very first class products on offer in under 5 lakh segment. 
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Mar 2022, 05:39 PM
Honda unveiled the new BS 6-compliant CB300R for the Indian market at the recently held IBW.
Honda unveiled the new BS 6-compliant CB300R for the Indian market at the recently held IBW.

Premium motorcycling culture is on the rise in India. Automakers such as TVS Motor Company, Royal Enfield and Bajaj Auto are focusing on higher-displacement motorcycles that are enjoying a rise in popularity in the country. Here is a quick list of top premium motorcycles to consider if you are planning a bike under 5 lakh range.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Komaki M-5 (HT Auto photo)
Komaki M-5
₹ 99,000 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Honda Cd 110 Dream (HT Auto photo)
Honda Cd 110 Dream
109.51 cc
₹ 49,336 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Honda Grazia (HT Auto photo)
Honda Grazia
124 cc
₹ 60,539 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Honda Dio (HT Auto photo)
Honda Dio
109.51 cc
₹ 63,273 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Honda Sp 125 (HT Auto photo)
Honda Sp 125
124 cc
₹ 65,467 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Honda Activa 6g (HT Auto photo)
Honda Activa 6g
109.51 cc
₹ 65,573 *Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

  • Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: It is one of the most popular products in the range from the Chennai-based two-wheeler manufacturer. Based on the new 650 cc platform, the motorcycle enjoys a huge followership not just in India, but around the globe. It is currently priced from 2.85 lakh (ex-showroom) which makes it an affordable alternative against some fairly costlier bikes. 
  • KTM RC390: This sports bike from KTM isn't exactly a new offering in the segment. Having launched as the second product after the Duke 200, the RC390 is one of the most preferred bikes by KTM in India. Its 373.27 cc single cylinder delivers a blistering 43.5 PS of maximum power and comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The RC390 is also due for a generation change in the country which is likely to take place in the coming few weeks. It is priced at 2.78 lakh (ex-showroom).
  • Kawasaki Ninja 400: It sits higher than the Ninja 300 and comes priced at 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Packing a 373.27 cc parallel-twin engine which delivers 48bhp and 38Nm, and comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. It is also a rival to the KTM RC390.
  • Honda CB300R: Only recently Honda 2Wheelers India announced the launch of the newly updated CB300R motorcycle in the country. The motorcycle gets a newly updated BS 6-compliant engine but the majority of the details on the motorcycle remain similar to the previous version. Priced at 2.77 lakh (ex-showroom), the CB300R is simply one of the best premium bikes to purchase if you can shell out the premium it demands. 
  • Yamaha YZF-R15M: The R15 nameplate is probably one of the most iconic nameplates in the list. Even though the other bikes in the lineup may be much costlier and high-spec, but the R15 is simply one of the most capable sportsbikes in the list. As special as it looks on the outside, it is also loaded with tech such as slipper clutch and traction control which is new for its segment. It is priced at 1.84 lakh (ex-showroom). This is the bike to go for if you are looking for something easy on the pocket but still fun. 
  • TVS Apache RR310: This list can't be completed without the inclusion of TVS Motor Company's Apache RR310. It is a direct rival to the KTM RC390 and is also priced similarly at 2.59 lakh (ex-showroom). It gets some very high-spec components like the Showa-sourced suspension and frame shared with the BMW G310 twins. The RR310 is indeed one of the best in the segment if you are looking for a committed sportsbike to have fun on. 

First Published Date: 03 Mar 2022, 05:39 PM IST
TAGS: Kawasaki KTM KTM RC390 Bajaj Bajaj Auto Royal Enfield Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Yamaha R15
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

New rules on road accident reporting for claim settlement announced. Check info
New rules on road accident reporting for claim settlement announced. Check info
Over one million drivers screened for vision impairment to promote road safety
Over one million drivers screened for vision impairment to promote road safety
How war in Ukraine is taking toll on Porsche, BMW production in Europe
How war in Ukraine is taking toll on Porsche, BMW production in Europe
Former boss Ghosn says Nissan's lack of vision is hurting Renault
Former boss Ghosn says Nissan's lack of vision is hurting Renault
Honda to Royal Enfield: Best premium bikes to buy under ₹5 lakh
Honda to Royal Enfield: Best premium bikes to buy under 5 lakh

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city