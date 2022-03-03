Honda to Royal Enfield: Best premium bikes to buy under ₹5 lakh

Premium motorcycling culture is on the rise in India and two-wheeler makers such as Honda, Royal Enfield and Kawasaki have some very first class products on offer in under ₹ 5 lakh segment.

Premium motorcycling culture is on the rise in India. Automakers such as TVS Motor Company, Royal Enfield and Bajaj Auto are focusing on higher-displacement motorcycles that are enjoying a rise in popularity in the country. Here is a quick list of top premium motorcycles to consider if you are planning a bike under ₹5 lakh range.

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: It is one of the most popular products in the range from the Chennai-based two-wheeler manufacturer. Based on the new 650 cc platform, the motorcycle enjoys a huge followership not just in India, but around the globe. It is currently priced from ₹ 2.85 lakh (ex-showroom) which makes it an affordable alternative against some fairly costlier bikes.

It is one of the most popular products in the range from the Chennai-based two-wheeler manufacturer. Based on the new 650 cc platform, the motorcycle enjoys a huge followership not just in India, but around the globe. It is currently priced from 2.85 lakh (ex-showroom) which makes it an affordable alternative against some fairly costlier bikes. KTM RC390: This sports bike from KTM isn't exactly a new offering in the segment. Having launched as the second product after the Duke 200, the RC390 is one of the most preferred bikes by KTM in India. Its 373.27 cc single cylinder delivers a blistering 43.5 PS of maximum power and comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The RC390 is also due for a generation change in the country which is likely to take place in the coming few weeks. It is priced at ₹ 2.78 lakh (ex-showroom).

This sports bike from KTM isn't exactly a new offering in the segment. Having launched as the second product after the Duke 200, the RC390 is one of the most preferred bikes by KTM in India. Its 373.27 cc single cylinder delivers a blistering 43.5 PS of maximum power and comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The RC390 is also due for a generation change in the country which is likely to take place in the coming few weeks. It is priced at 2.78 lakh (ex-showroom). Kawasaki Ninja 400: It sits higher than the Ninja 300 and comes priced at ₹ 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Packing a 373.27 cc parallel-twin engine which delivers 48bhp and 38Nm, and comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. It is also a rival to the KTM RC390.

It sits higher than the Ninja 300 and comes priced at 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Packing a 373.27 cc parallel-twin engine which delivers 48bhp and 38Nm, and comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. It is also a rival to the KTM RC390. Honda CB300R: Only recently Honda 2Wheelers India announced the launch of the newly updated CB300R motorcycle in the country. The motorcycle gets a newly updated BS 6-compliant engine but the majority of the details on the motorcycle remain similar to the previous version. Priced at ₹ 2.77 lakh (ex-showroom), the CB300R is simply one of the best premium bikes to purchase if you can shell out the premium it demands.

Only recently Honda 2Wheelers India announced the launch of the newly updated CB300R motorcycle in the country. The motorcycle gets a newly updated BS 6-compliant engine but the majority of the details on the motorcycle remain similar to the previous version. Priced at 2.77 lakh (ex-showroom), the CB300R is simply one of the best premium bikes to purchase if you can shell out the premium it demands. Yamaha YZF-R15M: The R15 nameplate is probably one of the most iconic nameplates in the list. Even though the other bikes in the lineup may be much costlier and high-spec, but the R15 is simply one of the most capable sportsbikes in the list. As special as it looks on the outside, it is also loaded with tech such as slipper clutch and traction control which is new for its segment. It is priced at ₹ 1.84 lakh (ex-showroom). This is the bike to go for if you are looking for something easy on the pocket but still fun.

The R15 nameplate is probably one of the most iconic nameplates in the list. Even though the other bikes in the lineup may be much costlier and high-spec, but the R15 is simply one of the most capable sportsbikes in the list. As special as it looks on the outside, it is also loaded with tech such as slipper clutch and traction control which is new for its segment. It is priced at 1.84 lakh (ex-showroom). This is the bike to go for if you are looking for something easy on the pocket but still fun. TVS Apache RR310: This list can't be completed without the inclusion of TVS Motor Company's Apache RR310. It is a direct rival to the KTM RC390 and is also priced similarly at ₹ 2.59 lakh (ex-showroom). It gets some very high-spec components like the Showa-sourced suspension and frame shared with the BMW G310 twins. The RR310 is indeed one of the best in the segment if you are looking for a committed sportsbike to have fun on.

First Published Date: