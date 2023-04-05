Copyright © HT Media Limited
Home Auto Two Wheelers Honda Shine Vs Sp125: Which 125 Cc Motorcycle Should You Get?

Honda Shine vs SP125: Which 125 cc motorcycle should you get?

The 125 cc segment is mainly for people who want a decent motorcycle which can be used for commuting. Honda Shine is quite a popular motorcycle in the 125 cc segment. Apart from the Shine, Honda also sells the SP125 which is also a 125 cc motorcycle. However, there is quite a bit of difference between both motorcycles. So, here is a comparison between the Honda Shine and the SP125.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 05 Apr 2023, 17:48 PM
Honda SP125 looks more modern than the Shine.

Honda Shine vs SP125: Looks

In terms of looks, the Shine has started to show its age. It has retained its design for a long time now. The manufacturer has just updated the colour schemes once in a while. On the other hand, the SP125 looks like a modern version of the Shine. It has a slightly evolved styling with tank shrouds and a LED headlamp.

Honda Shine vs SP125: Specs

Both motorcycles are powered by a 123.94 cc engine. However, they are in a slightly different state of tune. On the Shine, it produces 10.5 bhp at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 11 Nm at 6,000 rpm. On SP125, it produces 10.72 bhp at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 10.9 Nm at 6,000 rpm. Both motorcycles use a 5-speed gearbox.

Honda Shine vs SP125: Features

A look at the digital instrument cluster of Honda SP125.

The Shine is a pretty basic motorcycle when it comes to features. It gets an analogue instrument cluster, CBS, engine start/stop switch, side stand cut-off and a silent starter. On the other hand, the SP125 is equipped with an LED headlamp, silent starter, side stand cut-off, CBS, an engine start/stop button and a digital meter.

Honda Shine vs SP125: Price

Both motorcycles are offered in two variants - Drum and Disc. The Shine Drum costs 78,687 whereas the Shine Disc is priced at 82,687. The SP125 is more expensive as it packs more features and looks modern as well. It costs 85,131 for the Drum variant and 89,131 for the Disc variant.

First Published Date: 05 Apr 2023, 17:48 PM IST
