What's new on 2023 Honda Shine 125 motorcycle?

Honda Shine 125 now complies with BS6 Stage 2 norms

 It is now OBD2-compliant and E20 fuel-ready

Prices of the bike have been slightly hiked for 2023 iteration

It is priced at 79,800 (ex-showroom) for the Drum variant

It is priced at 83, 800 (ex-showroom) for the Disc variant

The manufacturer is also offering three years of warranty as standard

Customers can opt to extend it up to ten years

The 2023 Honda Shine 125 is offered in five colour schemes

The motorcycle is powered by a BS6 OBD2 compliant 125 cc PGM-FI engine
