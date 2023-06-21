What's new on 2023 Honda Shine 125 motorcycle?

Honda Shine 125 now complies with BS6 Stage 2 norms
It is now OBD2-compliant and E20 fuel-ready
Prices of the bike have been slightly hiked for 2023 iteration
It is priced at ₹79,800 (ex-showroom) for the Drum variant
It is priced at ₹83, 800 (ex-showroom) for the Disc variant
The manufacturer is also offering three years of warranty as standard
Customers can opt to extend it up to ten years
The 2023 Honda Shine 125 is offered in five colour schemes
The motorcycle is powered by a BS6 OBD2 compliant 125 cc PGM-FI engine