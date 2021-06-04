Honda Shine BS 6 becomes costlier in India

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has announced a price hike on its Shine commuter motorcycle. The bike has now turned costlier by ₹1,072. This comes out as the second price revision in the last two months.

After the latest price hike, the Shine now starts from ₹71,550 for the drum brake variant, while the disc brake trim now costs ₹76,346. Both prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. Save for the price hike, there is no other change on the motorcycle.

Honda is currently also offering a cashback offer on the purchase of the Shine BS 6 motorcycle. Eligible customers can avail a cashback of ₹3,500. This offer is valid only till June 30, 2021. (More details here).

The Shine BS 6 is one of the most popular bikes in its segment. Honda announced back in late-2020 that the Shine has crossed the 90 lakh sales milestone since its first launch back in 2006. As per Honda, Shine has gone from strength to strength over the past several decades. In two years since its first launch, it became the best-selling 125cc motorcycle and found its first 10 lakh customers in just 54 months.

It comes with a 125 cc engine that is capable of churning out 10.72 bhp of maximum power at 7,500 rpm, and 10.9 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The engine comes paired to a five-speed gearbox.

Meanwhile, HMSI has also extended warranty and free service benefits on its entire product lineup till July 31, 2021 in view of the covid-19's second wave.