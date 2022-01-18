Copyright © HT Media Limited
Honda Shine becomes first 125 cc bike to hit one-crore customers milestone

Honda Shine was originally launched in 2006 in India. Shine sells in the highly competitive 125 cc commuter motorcycle segment in India. 
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 18 Jan 2022, 03:38 PM
 Honda Shine competes in the lucrative 125cc motorcycle category.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India on Tuesday announced that it has managed to sell one crore Shine motorcycles in the country since the launch of the motorcycle in 2006. 

The Shine two-wheeler by Honda holds the top position with more than 50% market share in the country, claims the automaker.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Honda Sp 125
124 cc
₹ 65,467 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Hero Destini 125
124.6 cc
₹ 66,700 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Suzuki Access 125
124 cc
₹ 67,503 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon
124.4 cc
₹ 68,077 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Honda Shine
124 cc
₹ 69,018 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Yamaha Rayzr 125
66 kmpl|125 cc
₹ 69,860 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

The bike has come out to be the most preferred choice in the 125 cc segment with a strong 29% year-on-year growth (YTD data as per SIAM). Shine has also become the first 125cc motorcycle brand to hit the one-crore customers milestone. 

Speaking on this achievement, Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President and CEO, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt Ltd. said, “We are humbled by the tremendous response that Shine has received over the years. As India rides into 2022 with the amazing Shine, we remain committed to taking on new challenges and delighting our loyal customers with best products. On behalf of HMSI family, I would like to thank our customers for putting their valuable trust in brand Shine."

At the heart of the motorcycle sits a 125 cc engine that delivers 10.72 bhp of maximum power at 7,500 rpm, and 10.9 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The engine comes paired to a five-speed gearbox.

 “We are honoured and thankful for the love and trust received from millions of Shine users. Spanning over one & a half decades, brand Shine has been a true companion for many generations of riders, making it one of the most popular motorcycle brands in the Indian household across all regions. It has proudly upheld the true benchmark of reliability & remarkable quality standards in the 125cc segment. We firmly believe that customer loyalty is a result of an amazing product as well as unmatched after sales service. Keeping this in mind, we will continue to serve our customers with excellence," said Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director - Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt Ltd. 

First Published Date: 18 Jan 2022, 03:31 PM IST
TAGS: Honda Honda Shine SP 125 Honda Shine SP 125 Honda Motorcycle India
