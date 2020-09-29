Honda H'Ness Cruiser to launch in India on Wednesday: Price expectation

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) is all geared-up to introduce a Royal Enfield rivaling H'Ness/Highness cruiser in the country on Wednesday (September 30). It is going to be the second premium motorcycle by Honda after the Hornet 2.0 which was launched in India a few weeks back. The upcoming cruiser is going to be placed in the range of 300 cc to 500 cc capacity. It is going to retail from Honda BigWing dealerships.

As revealed in a leaked patent document, the company is going to name its upcoming cruiser H'Ness or Highness. Going by the same theme, Honda is also running a campaign for its upcoming bike with a tagline "Your Highness Is Arriving Soon".

Honda has indicated in the past that the upcoming cruiser has been developed keeping demands of the Indian motorcycle market in mind. Importantly, if it's a 500 cc bike or a 300 cc bike, isn't confirmed at the moment. Rumours suggest that the bike has been inspired from the Honda's Rebel series. What's certain at the moment is that it is going to sport a retro classic theme which has a cult following in the country. For the record, the Rebel 300 which retails in the international market features a 286 cc, single-cylinder, water-cooled engine. On the flip side, the Rebel 500 gets a 471 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin motor. The upcoming cruiser may deploy any of these units.

As far as pricing goes, the bike is basically set to rival the likes of products from Royal Enfield, thus expect a price tag somewhere in the range of ₹2 lakh to ₹2.2 lakh. It has been aimed to break Royal Enfield's monopoly in the premium cruiser segment and will also rival the likes of the new Jawa bikes.