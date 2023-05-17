Waiting period for some of Toyota models go up to beyond two years
Innova HyCross MPV, the latest model from Toyota, has the longest waiting period among all models
While the petrol-only version will take up to 7 months, the hybrid variants may make you wait for 26 months
Innova Crysta, which was relaunched recently, has a waiting period of up to six months
The Urban Cruiser HyRyder SUV, rival to Creta and Seltos, can make one wait for up to 8 months
However, the hybrid version of the SUV can take up to 20 months to get delivered
Among other flagship models, the Fortuner SUV comes with around 3 months of waiting period
The new Glanza, launched last year, has a waiting period of up to four months depending on variant on chooses