Innova HyCross to HyRyder: Here's how long you need to wait for these Toyota cars

Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published May 17, 2023

Waiting period for some of Toyota models go up to beyond two years

Innova HyCross MPV, the latest model from Toyota, has the longest waiting period among all models

While the petrol-only version will take up to 7 months, the hybrid variants may make you wait for 26 months

Innova Crysta, which was relaunched recently, has a waiting period of up to six months

The Urban Cruiser HyRyder SUV, rival to Creta and Seltos, can make one wait for up to 8 months

However, the hybrid version of the SUV can take up to 20 months to get delivered

Among other flagship models, the Fortuner SUV comes with around 3 months of waiting period

The new Glanza, launched last year, has a waiting period of up to four months depending on variant on chooses
