Honda H'Ness CB350 goes on sale in India at 1.85 lakh

Honda 2Wheelers India on Thursday launched the H’ness CB350 at a starting price of ₹1.85 lakh for the base DLX variant and ₹1.90 lakh for the higher DLX Pro variant. Both prices are ex-showroom, Gurugram, Haryana.

The bike was revealed for the very first time a few days back, and the company indicated that the final pricing of the bike to be around ₹1.90 lakh. This is the first retro classic offering from Honda which takes aim at the Royal Enfield and bikes from Jawa Motorcycles.

At the heart of the new H'Ness CB350 sits a 350cc, 4 stroke OHC single-cylinder engine equipped with PGM-FI technology. This engine is known to deliver 21 Ps of maximum power and 30 Nm of peak torque. This is a completely new unit and output from this powertrain is at par with the segment rivals.

Some of the key features on the H'Ness CB350 include Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), Honda Smartphone Voice Control system (HSVCS), Assist and Slipper Clutch and it also gets Advanced Digital-Analogue Speedometer.

While the base DLX variant is available in three paint options - Precious Red Metallic, Pearl Night Star Black, and Matte Marshal Green Metallic, the higher DLX Pro comes out in three dual trim options - Athletic Blue Metallic with Virtuous White, Pearl Night Star Black with Spear Silver Metallic, Matte Steel Black Metallic with Matte Massive Grey Metallic.

The bike retails exclusively through Honda's BigWing chain of premium dealerships. “We are overwhelmed with the love & appreciation H’ness-CB350 has received from customers. It demonstrates customer’s confidence in brand Honda and reinforces our commitment towards them. Refined performance, technology and unrivalled reliability – ‘CB’ is the answer to the aspirations and passion of young riders all across the globe," said Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India.