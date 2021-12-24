Honda CBR250RR Trico Edition breaks cover

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Since there are no feature or mechanical updates on the bike, it continues to source power from the same 250cc engine as seen before. The engine is known to produce 40 bhp of maximum power at 13,000 rpm, backed up with a peak torque of 25Nm of torque at 11,000 rpm. This engine comes mated to a six-speed gearbox with assist and slipper clutch, and is also offered with a standard quickshifter.
The bike continues along with the same sharp and edgy styling featuring a full fairing, sculpted fuel tank and dual exhaust design. Its hardware includes upside-down front telescopic forks, single rear mono-shock and petal-type discs at either ends.
Needless to say, the bike won't be launched in the Indian market anytime soon due to its higher price. For reference, it is sold in the Malaysian market for close to ₹4.7 lakh (ex-showroom).
Last year, a more powerful Honda CBR250RR was launched in the market of Japan (more details here).