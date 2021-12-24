Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home > Auto > Two-wheelers > Honda CBR250RR Trico Edition breaks cover
Honda CBR250RR won't be launched in the Indian market anytime soon due to its higher price.

Honda CBR250RR Trico Edition breaks cover

1 min read . Updated: 24 Dec 2021, 12:48 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • The new paint theme on the CBR250RR Trico Edition bike takes inspiration from the Honda's CBR1000RR-R SP superbike.

  • Save for the paint scheme update, the rest of the details on the CBR250RR Trico Edition remain the same.

Honda has revealed the new CBR250RR Trico Edition motorcycle for the Malaysian market. This trim will only be limited to the Southeast Asian market and is unlikely to arrive in India anytime soon.  

The new paint theme on the CBR250RR Trico Edition bike takes inspiration from the company's CBR1000RR-R SP superbike.

Similar Bikes

Honda Cd 110 Dream

109.51 cc
₹ 49,336 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Honda Grazia

124 cc
₹ 60,539 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Honda Dio

109.51 cc
₹ 63,273 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Honda Sp 125

124 cc
₹ 65,467 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Honda Activa 6g

109.51 cc
₹ 65,573 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Honda Livo

109.51 cc
₹ 68,989 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Honda Shine

124 cc
₹ 69,018 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Honda Activa 125

60 kmpl|124 cc
₹ 69,961 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Honda Xblade

162.71 cc
₹ 78,803 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Honda Unicorn

162.7 cc
₹ 94,740 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Save for the paint scheme update, the rest of the details on the bike remain the same. Previously, the company had discontinued the red paint scheme on the bike for 2022.

(Also Read: Honda 2Wheelers India expands global presence, starts delivering Navi in US)

Since there are no feature or mechanical updates on the bike, it continues to source power from the same 250cc engine as seen before. The engine is known to produce 40 bhp of maximum power at 13,000 rpm, backed up with a peak torque of 25Nm of torque at 11,000 rpm. This engine comes mated to a six-speed gearbox with assist and slipper clutch, and is also offered with a standard quickshifter.

(Also Read: Honda's electric ride-on vehicle Shogo comforts young, hospitalized patients)

The bike continues along with the same sharp and edgy styling featuring a full fairing, sculpted fuel tank and dual exhaust design. Its hardware includes upside-down front telescopic forks, single rear mono-shock and petal-type discs at either ends.

Needless to say, the bike won't be launched in the Indian market anytime soon due to its higher price. For reference, it is sold in the Malaysian market for close to 4.7 lakh (ex-showroom). 

Last year, a more powerful Honda CBR250RR was launched in the market of Japan (more details here).

  • First Published Date : 24 Dec 2021, 12:45 PM IST