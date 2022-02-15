Honda CB500X price slashed by 1 lakh in India

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter (HMSI) has announced a price decrement on its CB500X adventure motorcycle. The mid-segment adventure touring motorcycle has become affordable by almost ₹1 lakh. With the latest price correction, the motorcycle is now priced at ₹5.88 lakh (ex-showroom).

The CB500X was originally launched in the Indian market back in May 2021 at ₹6.86 lakh (ex-showroom). It is sold in the country as a CKD (Complete Knock-Down) model.

It was also recently updated in the international market with upside-down forks, a lighter front wheel and swingarm, along with a new paint scheme. The yearly updated version of the adventure bike now uses two discs, 296mm each. These units come as a replacement to the previous single 310mm disc found on its predecessor. The brakes are also offered with a safety net of dual-channel ABS.

For 2022, the Honda CB500X gets an updated paint scheme called Pearl Organic Green with Black. Apart from these updates, the rest of the motorcycle remains the same. The powertrain has been retained as the bike continues along with its 471cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine delivering 46.9bhp of power at 8,600rpm and 43Nm of peak torque at 6,500rpm. Transmission is a six-speed gearbox. Also, there is no change on the motorcycle's digital instrument cluster that comes with the Shift Up and Gear Position function.

The newly updated CB500X is likely to be launched in the Indian market soon. It will continue to rival the likes of the Kawasaki Versys 650 ADV.

