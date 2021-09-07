Honda 2Wheelers commences deliveries of CB200X in India

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. on Tuesday has announced that it has commenced deliveries of the all-new CB200X. The Honda CB200X motorcycles are being sold through the two-wheeler major's Red Wing dealerships.

The first model was delivered at Faridabad Honda in Faridabad, Haryana.

Priced at ₹1.44 lakh (ex-showroom), this motorcycle comes with a sharp and aggressive design. It appears fit for regular commuting and occasional adventure rides as well. Despite being positioned in a different category, the Honda CB200X is likely to challenge the other adventure motorcycles such as Royal Enfield Himalayan, Hero Xpulse 200.

Talking about its design, the CB200X is based on the Honda Hornet 2.0's platform. The muscular motorcycle with an upright stance gets a full LED lighting package, a diamond-type steel frame sourced from its naked streetfighter sibling. Honda claims that this chassis helps the bike with agility and stability.

It gets golden USD front forks, chunky dual-purpose tyres wrapped around multispoke alloy wheels. Both the front and rear wheels get disc brakes. This motorcycle gets power from a 184 cc PGM-FI engine mated to a 6-speed transmission.

The engine churns out 12.7 kW maximum power at 8,500 rpm and 16.1 Nm of torque output at 6,000 rpm.

Speaking about the delivery commencement of Honda CB200X, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd., said that the company's dealerships have been receiving inquiries about the bike majorly from young customers. “As the situation is getting normal and people are moving out for work and leisure trips, they are looking for the machine which meets all their expectations," he further added.

Guleria also said that the all-new CB200X comes as a perfect motorcycle for both a busy weekday city commute as well as short weekend relaxed rides.