Hero Xpulse 200, Xpulse 200T become costlier in India

Hero MotoCorp has announced a price hike on XPulse 200 and the recently introduced XPulse 200T motorcycle. Both the bikes have become dearer by ₹3,000. While the Xpulse 200 now costs ₹1,18,230 (ex-showroom), the XPulse 200T variant is priced slightly lower at ₹1,15,800 (ex-showroom).

What's to be noted is that apart from the XPulse series, Hero MotoCorp has also announced a price hike on its other bikes including the Xtreme 200S sporty commuter.

The XPulse 200T is basically a more road-worthy version of the regular XPulse 200 motorcycle. Both share basically the same engine, platform, chassis but body panels and exterior design differ in both the ADVs. These bikes draw power from the same 199.6 cc, oil-cooled, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine. This unit has been rated to produce 18.1bhp 8,500 rpm and 16.15Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. It comes married to a 5-speed gearbox.

The new Xpulse 200T sports features such as full LED headlights, LED tail lamp, Bluetooth connectivity, 17-inch black alloy wheels, and turn-by-turn navigation. Its suspension kit includes traditional telescopic front forks at the front which is backed up by a seven-step adjustable rear mono-shock.

For braking duties, it uses a 276 mm disc up front and a 220 mm rear disc brake. The safety net on the bike includes a single-channel ABS (anti-lock braking system) which is offered as standard. Its ground clearance remains at 177 mm and fuel tank capacity has been rated at 13 litres.

Apart from XPulse, even the Hero Xtreme 200S has become expensive now. It retails at ₹1,20,214 (ex-showroom).