Hero XPulse 200 4V now gets a Pro version, to rival Royal Enfield Himalayan

Hero MotoCorp has launched the XPulse 200 4V and XPulse 200 4V Pro in India
The Pro version comes with fully adjustable front and rear suspension measuring 250 mm and 220 mm
The XPulse 200 4V Pro gets increased ground clearance of 270 mm
The seat height of the Pro version has also been increased to 850 mm along with a longer side stand
The bike now comes with new projector headlight and DRL units besides updated instrument cluster
Hero has added three new ABS modes to the XPulse 200 which includes a Rally mode
Both versions of the the motorcycle continues to come with a single-channel ABS only
Hero has launched the motorcycle at ₹1.43 lakh, while the Pro version will cost ₹1.50 lakh
The new Hero XPulse 200 4V will take on Royal Enfield Himalayan motorcycle in India