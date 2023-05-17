Hero XPulse 200 4V now gets a Pro version, to rival Royal Enfield Himalayan

Published May 17, 2023

Hero MotoCorp has launched the XPulse 200 4V and XPulse 200 4V Pro in India

The Pro version comes with fully adjustable front and rear suspension measuring 250 mm and 220 mm

The XPulse 200 4V Pro gets increased ground clearance of 270 mm

The seat height of the Pro version has also been increased to 850 mm along with a longer side stand

The bike now comes with new projector headlight and DRL units besides updated instrument cluster

Hero has added three new ABS modes to the XPulse 200 which includes a Rally mode

Both versions of the the motorcycle continues to come with a single-channel ABS only

Hero has launched the motorcycle at 1.43 lakh, while the Pro version will cost 1.50 lakh

The new Hero XPulse 200 4V will take on Royal Enfield Himalayan motorcycle in India
