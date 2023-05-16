HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Updated Hero Xpulse 200 Teased Ahead Of Launch, To Get These New Features

Updated Hero XPulse 200 teased ahead of launch, will get switchable ABS

Hero MotoCorp has teased an updated version of the XPulse 200, which has been quite successful in the Indian market. The updated motorcycle has started reaching dealerships and should launch in the next couple of days. Hero has not made any mechanical changes to the motorcycles. Instead, they have added and improved the existing features.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 May 2023, 09:54 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
With the update, Hero XPulse 200 should be OBD2 ready.
With the update, Hero XPulse 200 should be OBD2 ready.

The biggest feature update the XPulse 200 gets is the "ride modes," which we expect are ABS modes. Until now, the motorcycle was offered with a single-channel ABS. However, with the update, the XPulse would get dual-channel ABS. There will be three ABS modes on offer: - Road, Off-road and Rally. It is expected that in Road mode, the ABS will be activated on both wheels; in Off-road mode, the ABS will be switched off on the rear wheel; and in Rally mode, the ABS will be switched off on both wheels.

Apart from this, the motorcycle will get a new LED headlamp that should offer a better spread and throw. Apart from this, the motorcycle will also get a new windscreen, which is taller and should offer better wind protection. There will also be new knuckle guards and switchgear. The last update will be the new colour scheme, which is expected to be inspired by Hero's rally-spec motorcycle.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Hero Xpulse 200 (HT Auto photo)
Hero Xpulse 200
₹1.13 - 1.21 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Aprilia Sxr 125 (HT Auto photo)
Aprilia Sxr 125
₹1.15 - 1.18 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
White Carbon Motors Gt5 (HT Auto photo)
White Carbon Motors Gt5
₹1.15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Vespa Sxl 125 (HT Auto photo)
Vespa Sxl 125
₹1.15 - 1.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Yamaha Fz-x (HT Auto photo)
Yamaha Fz-x
₹1.17 - 1.23 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
₹1.17 - 1.38 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Also Read : Hero eyes highest number of two-wheelers in 2023, including new Harley bike

It is expected that the motorcycle now complies with BS6 Stage 2 norms and is OBD2 ready. However, there will be no change to the engine. It will continue to be a 199.6 cc single-cylinder engine that is oil-cooled. It produces 18.8 bhp at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 17.35 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 5-speed unit.

As of now, the Hero XPulse 200 is priced at 1,38,766 (ex-showroom). Once the updated motorcycle officially launches, the price is expected to increase slightly.

First Published Date: 16 May 2023, 09:54 AM IST
TAGS: XPulse 200 Hero Hero Hero MotoCorp XPulse 200
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
52% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 289 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
31% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 599 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city