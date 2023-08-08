Hero MotoCorp receives more than 25,000 bookings for Harley-Davidson X440

Hero MotoCorp has announced that they have received more than 25,000 bookings for the Harley-Davidson X440 since opening the bookings on the 4th July 2023. 65 per cent of the bookings are for the top-end variant which costs ₹2.69 lakh ex-showroom. The manufacturer has closed the bookings for the motorcycle as of now and they will be announcing the next booking window soon. Hero MotoCorp will start production of the Harley-Davidson X440 in September 2023 and commence customer deliveries from October onwards.