Hero Mavrick X440 exhaust note teased, will come with Bluetooth connectivity

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 18 Jan 2024, 17:21 PM
  • Hero Mavrick X440 uses the same engine as the Harley-Davidson X440. However, there is a possibility that Hero MotoCorp will retune the engine.
Hero Mavrick will be a roadster with an engine from the Harley-Davidson X440.

Hero MotoCorp is all set to launch its flagship motorcycle on January 23. It will be called Mavrick and will share a few of its underpinnings with the Harley-Davidson X440. Till now, the manufacturer has released a few teasers and a sketch image of the Mavrick. However, for the first time, Hero MotoCorp has given a glimpse of the front look of the motorcycle, the instrument cluster and the exhaust note.

The instrument cluster is an all-new unit and will come with Bluetooth connectivity.

The instrument cluster seems like an LCD unit that shows a gear-position indicator, speedometer, tachometer, fuel gauge and telltale lights. There is also Bluetooth connectivity on offer which not only shows notifications but also navigation.

The teaser also reveals the exhaust note of the Mavrick. It sounds very bassy and seems like it would have its own character to it. The engine would be the same as the Harley-Davidson X440. It is a 440 cc single-cylinder engine that is oil-cooled. The engine produces 27 bhp of max power and 38 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. It is expected that Hero will retune the engine and the gearing to suit Mavrick's characteristics.

Also Read : Hero Mavrick design sketches teased ahead of launch. Check images

There is a possibility that the underpinnings of the Mavrick will be shared with the X440. However, because the Mavrick will be more affordable than the X440, it will miss out on a few things. For instance, the Mavrick will use a set of telescopic forks in the front whereas the X440 uses up-side down forks. However, at the rear, both motorcycles use twin shock absorbers. Braking duties on the Mavrick will be performed by a disc in the front as well as at the rear. There will be dual-channel ABS on offer. The alloy wheels will have a different design. Speaking of wheels, as of now, there is no confirmation on the wheel sizes of the new motorcycle.

First Published Date: 18 Jan 2024, 16:47 PM IST
TAGS: Harley-Davidson Hero Hero MotoCorp Hero Mavrick Mavrick 440
