Harley-Davidson X440 bookings to open today at this time

Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday announced that it will open the bookings for its first co-developed premium motorcycle with American motorcycle-maker Harley-Davidson – the Harley-Davidson X440 - on July 4, from 4:40 pm onwards. The motorcycle can be booked online as well as at all Harley-Davidson dealerships across the country, and also at select Hero MotoCorp outlets. The bike can be booked for a token amount of 5,000.

By: Deepika Agrawal
Updated on: 04 Jul 2023, 12:52 PM
First Published Date: 04 Jul 2023, 12:52 PM IST
TAGS: Harley-Davidson X440
