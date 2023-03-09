Harley Davidson X350 leaked ahead of launch, will be the most affordable Harley

Harley Davidson is working on a more affordable range of motorcycles. The brand will be revealing a new motorcycle tomorrow in China. It will be called X350 and the brand has released teasers on its social networks. Several details of the upcoming small-capacity motorcycle were already out. However, now the Harley Davidson X350 has been leaked ahead of the launch completely.

The first spy shots of the motorcycle revealed that the motorcycle will be called Harley Davidson 338R. Here, the 338 denoted the cubic capacity of the engine. However, now it seems like the official name of the motorcycle will be Harley Davidson X350. This has been done because the engine now has a capacity of 353 cc. It is taken from QJ Motors.

In fact, the underpinnings are also shared with the QJ Group's motorcycles. The 353 cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine is good for 36 hp. The gearbox should be a six-speed unit. However, the exact specifications are not yet confirmed.

The X350 will be powered by a 353 cc, parallel-twin engine that will be liquid cooled. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/BertsHarleyDavidson)

Braking duties are done by dual petal discs in the front and a single disc at the rear. There will be dual-channel ABS on offer as standard. Suspension duties are performed by USD forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear.

In terms of styling, the Harley Davidson X350 looks compact. There is a rectangular fuel tank, an underbelly exhaust, a circular LED headlamp and a sharp rear end. The instrument cluster is a single-pod analogue unit.

Also Read : This very rare Harley-Davidson model sells for almost $1 million

It is expected that Harley Davidson is also working on a more powerful version of the X350. It will be called X500 and as the name suggests, the motorcycle will feature a larger 500 cc engine which will produce around 50 hp. This engine will be borrowed from Benelli. The manufacturer uses this engine for Leoncino 500, TRK 502 and 502C Cruiser.

First Published Date: