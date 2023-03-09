Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Two Wheelers Harley Davidson X350 Leaked Ahead Of Launch, Will Be The Most Affordable Harley

Harley Davidson X350 leaked ahead of launch, will be the most affordable Harley

Harley Davidson is working on a more affordable range of motorcycles. The brand will be revealing a new motorcycle tomorrow in China. It will be called X350 and the brand has released teasers on its social networks. Several details of the upcoming small-capacity motorcycle were already out. However, now the Harley Davidson X350 has been leaked ahead of the launch completely.

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 09 Mar 2023, 11:43 AM
Follow us on:
The X350 looks compact in terms of size when compared to other Harley models. (Photo courtesy: YouTube/BertsHarleyDavidson)

The first spy shots of the motorcycle revealed that the motorcycle will be called Harley Davidson 338R. Here, the 338 denoted the cubic capacity of the engine. However, now it seems like the official name of the motorcycle will be Harley Davidson X350. This has been done because the engine now has a capacity of 353 cc. It is taken from QJ Motors.

In fact, the underpinnings are also shared with the QJ Group's motorcycles. The 353 cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine is good for 36 hp. The gearbox should be a six-speed unit. However, the exact specifications are not yet confirmed.

The X350 will be powered by a 353 cc, parallel-twin engine that will be liquid cooled. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/BertsHarleyDavidson)

Similar Products

Find more Bikes
UPCOMING
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson 350
₹2.5 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
UPCOMING
Harley-davidson 350
338 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹2.5 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
UPCOMING
Cfmoto 250sr
₹2 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
UPCOMING
Cfmoto Electric Bike
₹2 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Ktm Rc 200
199.5 cc
₹2 - 2.1 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Scram 411
411 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹2.03 - 2.08 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Braking duties are done by dual petal discs in the front and a single disc at the rear. There will be dual-channel ABS on offer as standard. Suspension duties are performed by USD forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear.

In terms of styling, the Harley Davidson X350 looks compact. There is a rectangular fuel tank, an underbelly exhaust, a circular LED headlamp and a sharp rear end. The instrument cluster is a single-pod analogue unit.

Also Read : This very rare Harley-Davidson model sells for almost $1 million

It is expected that Harley Davidson is also working on a more powerful version of the X350. It will be called X500 and as the name suggests, the motorcycle will feature a larger 500 cc engine which will produce around 50 hp. This engine will be borrowed from Benelli. The manufacturer uses this engine for Leoncino 500, TRK 502 and 502C Cruiser.

First Published Date: 09 Mar 2023, 11:43 AM IST
TAGS: Harley Davidson X350 X500
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS