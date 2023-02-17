HT Auto
This ancient and very rare Harley-Davidson model sells for almost $1 million

Harley-Davidson motorcycles are expensive. But there is one that is far costlier than any other model and recently fetched $935,000 during an auction. The 1908 Strap Tank Harley-Davidson may not have the features or looks of modern-day Harley motorcycles but it sure is a collector's item and now the tag of being the most expensive Harley bike to have ever been sold.

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 17 Feb 2023, 13:52 PM
A look at the 1908 Strap Tank Harley-Davidson. (Courtesy: Mecum Auctions)
A look at the 1908 Strap Tank Harley-Davidson.

It is reported that this particular 1908 Strap Tank Harley-Davidson is only one of 12 believed to still exist in the world. Not only was it part of the company's initial success story but is believed to be the oldest Harley model still available for purchase. It was also one of just 450 models made by the company in 1908. This could have been one singular factor for the sky-high price it eventually fetched during auctions carried out by Mecum Auctions.

This particular model was reportedly first found in a barn in Wisconsin back in 1941 in its entire state. It was eventually restored by an owner who kept it with him for 66 years. It was only now auctioned off and Mecum Auctions says the brand as well as the condition of the bike helped it achieve the high price. “We marketed the bike well, and Harley is by far the most famous American motorcycle brand, so we had a feeling it would do well in auction," Greg Arnold, Motorcycle Division Manager at Mecum Auctions, was quoted as saying by The Sun. “But obviously, you are surprised anytime you sell the most expensive bike ever."

First Published Date: 17 Feb 2023, 13:52 PM IST
TAGS: Harley-Davidson
