Ducati motorcycles to be offered with benefits up to 4 lakh: Details

Ducati recently completed its 10th year of operations in India. So, the brand decided to launch new offers on its motorcycles. Ducati is offering benefits on its apparel and accessories to new motorcycle owners. These benefits will be given as store credit and offers are valid only on some models while stock lasts.

Ducati is offering benefits of up to ₹2 lakh on Multistrada V2, Streetfighter V2 and Monster. On Streetfighter V4 and Multistrada V4, customers can get benefits of up to ₹4 lakh. These offers will expire on 30th June. One can visit a Ducati dealership to know more information about these offers.

The most recent launch from the manufacturer was the Monster SP. It sits on the top of the Monster range and is priced at ₹15.95 lakh ex-showroom, India. The primary rivals to the Ducati Monster SP are BMW F900R, Triumph Street Triple R and Kawasaki Z900.

In January of 2023, Ducati launched DesertX in India. It is priced at ₹17.91 lakh ex-showroom, India. The manufacturer has already started deliveries of the motorcycle. The DesertX has to compete against the Honda Africa Twin, Triumph Tiger 900 Rally and BMW F 800 GS Adventure.

The brand will be launching several new motorcycles this year in the Indian market. In the fourth quarter, Ducati will bring in the Multistrada V4 Rally first, followed by the Scrambler 2G range consisting of Icon 2G, Full Throttle 2G and Nightshift 2G. The Multistrada V4 Rally will cost ₹29.72 lakh. The Full Throttle and Nightshift will be priced at ₹12 lakh whereas the Icon will cost ₹10.39 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

Finally, Ducati will launch the Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini. Only a few units will come to India, which are already booked, and with prices starting at ₹72 lakh ex-showroom, it will be the most expensive and premium Ducati to be sold in India in 2023.

