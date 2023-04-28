Ducati Monster SP launch date for India revealed, drops teaser

Ducati India has dropped a teaser on social media announcing the launch date for the much-awaited Monster SP performance motorcycle. The Ducati Monster SP will be arriving on May 2, 2023, and is one of the many motorcycles the Italian bike maker announced for India at the start of the year. Prices were also announced at the time with the Monster SP retailing for ₹15.95 lakh (ex-showroom, India). However, prices could vary based on current exchange rates and other factors.

The Ducati Monster SP is based on the standard Monster but gets special treatment with more equipment on board. This includes a new projector-style headlamp with LED DRL. There’s also a compact flyscreen, front indicators placed on the fuel tank shrouds, a step-up seat and a twin-pod exhaust mounted on the side. The bike carries a red and black dual-tone paint scheme and rides on 17-inch alloy wheels.

Also Read : Ducati to launch 9 new motorcycles: From Panigale V4 R to Multistrada V4 Rally

On the feature front, the Ducati Monster SP comes with all-LED lighting, a TFT display, launch control, three riding modes - Sport, Road and Wet, a 14-litre fuel tank, cornering ABS, traction control, wheelie control, power modes, quickshifter and more. The TFT screen also packs the Ducati Multimedia System along with a lap timer, fuel gauge, temperature and more.

Power comes from the 973 cc, twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine tuned for 110 bhp at 9,250 rpm and 93 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The Monster SP packs some top-spec hardware including Ohlins NIX 43 mm USD front forks and a monoshock unit at the rear. Braking performance comes from 320 mm twin discs with Brembo Stylema monobloc units with four-piston calipers at the front and a single 245 mm rotor with a two-piston caliper at the rear. The bike tips the scales at 186 kg, which gives a delectable power-to-weight ratio.

The Ducati Monster SP will come with a MotoGP-inspired livery finished in red and black shades

The Ducati Monster SP will arrive in India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) and will come wrapped in Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tyres. Globally, the streetfighter competes with the Yamaha MT-09, Triumph Street Triple, Kawasaki Z900, BMW F 900 R, and the like. Interestingly, the MT-09 is rumoured to make a comeback to India later this year.

First Published Date: