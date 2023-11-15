Check out Ducati Panigale V4 R that costs 70 lakh in India

The Panigale V4 R is one of the most expensive motorcycles in the Indian market
The first batch of the motorcycle consists of only five motorcycles and all are already sold out.
The Panigale V4 R is the higher-spec version of the standard Panigale V4. It gets several mechanical upgrades and a new livery.
The 998 cc Desmosedici Stradale R engine is capable of producing 215 bhp at 15,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 111.3 Nm at 12,000 rpm.
It is mated to a six-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quickshifter.
Suspension duties are performed by 43mm Ohlins NPX 25/30 front forks and Ohlins TTX 36 rear mono-shock. Both are fully adjustable.
Braking duties are performed by twin 320 mm discs in the front with Brembo Monobloc Stylema M4.30 callipers with four pistons and at the rear, there is a 245mm single rotor with a two-piston calliper.
The Panigale V4 R is equipped with Traction Control, Ride by Wire, Riding Modes, Engine Brake Control, Power modes, cornering ABS, launch control, wheelie control, slide control and a lot more.