Ducati DesertX launched in India: 5 things you should know

Italian two-wheeler manufacturer, Ducati recently launched their first off-roader adventure tourer in the Indian market. It is called the DesertX and was first showcased back in 2019 in concept form. It was launched in the global market in 2021 and now finally, it has been launched in India. The bookings of the Ducati DesertX are already opened and the deliveries will begin from the first week of January 2023. Here are 5 things that you should know about the Ducati DesertX.

Ducati DesertX: Looks

The styling of the DesertX has been carried forward from the concept that was showcased at EICMA 2019. The motorcycle gets a twin-pod headlamp, a semi-fairing, windscreen, a split seat setup, a side-slung exhaust, wire-spoke wheels and a bash plate to protect the engine. One glance and people would understand that the DesertX is an off-road motorcycle.

Ducati DesertX: Specs

Ducati is using its 937 cc, liquid-cooled L-twin engine. The “Testastretta" as Ducati likes to call it is also being used on Multistrada V2 and the new Monster. The engine puts out 110 bhp of max power at 9,250 rpm and a peak torque output of 92 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed unit and it has different gear ratios when compared to the Multistrada V2. The ratios have been shortened overall on all gears up to fifth, to ensure the best off-road behaviour.

Also Read : Ducati Panigale V4 R superbike with 240 hp unveiled

Ducati DesertX: Hardware

Being an off-roader adventure tourer, the DesertX comes with tubeless spoked wheels, the front one measures 21 inches in size whereas the rear one measures 18 inches. The tyres are sourced from Pirelli, they are Scorpion Rally STR. The suspension duties are done by 46 mm up-side down forks in the front with 230 mm of travel and a mono-shock at the rear with 220 mm of travel. The suspension units are sourced from KYB. Braking duties are performed by twin 320 discs in the front with M50 monobloc radial callipers and a 265 mm disc at the rear with a Brembo double-piston floating calliper.

Ducati DesertX: Features

In terms of features, the DesertX is equipped with all LED lighting and a 5-inch TFT screen that is vertically placed and gets Bluetooth connectivity. There are six riding modes - Enduro, Rally, Sport, Wet, Touring and Urban. Ducati also offers four power modes - Full, High, Medium and Low. Other features on offer are quickshifter, cornering ABS, engine brake control, wheelie control, cruise control and much more.

Ducati DesertX: Price and rivals

Ducati DesertX is priced at ₹17.91 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be competing against Honda Africa Twin, Triumph Tiger 900 and BMW F850 GS.

First Published Date: