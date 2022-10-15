Ducati Panigale V4 R superbike with 240 hp unveiled

Ducati has made changes to the engine, fuel tank, seat design and upholstery and the suspension setup has also been upgraded.

Italian motorcycle brand, Ducati has unveiled the new Panigale V4 R superbike. It is inspired by the racing bikes used in the WorldSBK Championship. The bike will be produced in a numbered series with the progressive number and model name shown on the billet aluminium steering. A lot of significant changes have been done to make the Panigale V4 R.

Ducati Panigale V4 R uses a new 998 cc Desmosedici Stradale R, an engine capable of reaching a maximum engine speed of 16,500 rpm in sixth gear but 16,000 rpm in all the other gears. The maximum power output is 218 hp at 15,500 rpm. The performance is slightly reduced compared to the previous version because of the exhaust system that is being used to make the motorcycle comply with strict Euro-5 regulations. There are also several other modifications made to the engine. By fitting the racing exhaust, the power is increased to 237 hp.

Ducati had to use special oil for the engine. It has been developed by Shell in collaboration with Ducati Corse. The new performance oil guarantees a 10% reduction in mechanical friction and leads to an increase in maximum power of a further 3.5 hp, which rises to +4.5 hp at the limiter. With the combination of racing exhaust and dedicated oil, the maximum power output of the Panigale V4 R can therefore reach an extraordinary 240.5 hp.

There are four riding modes on offer, Full, High, Medium and Low. In Low mode, the power is limited to 160 hp so that the motorcycle is easier to ride in difficult conditions. The Full and Low riding modes are new whereas the High and Medium configurations have been revised. There is a new engine brake control software and a new quick-shifter system.

There are changes to the suspension setup also. It now comes with Öhlins NPX25/30 pressurized fork in the front and Öhlins TTX36 shock absorber at the rear. The fuel tank is also new, it measures 17 litres. There is a flatter seat and new upholstery. There are changes to the aerodynamics as well.

