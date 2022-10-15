HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Ducati Panigale V4 R Superbike With 240 Hp Unveiled

Ducati Panigale V4 R superbike with 240 hp unveiled

Ducati has made changes to the engine, fuel tank, seat design and upholstery and the suspension setup has also been upgraded.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Oct 2022, 14:47 PM
Ducati has updated the aerodynamics of the Panigale V4 R.
Ducati has updated the aerodynamics of the Panigale V4 R.
Ducati has updated the aerodynamics of the Panigale V4 R.
Ducati has updated the aerodynamics of the Panigale V4 R.

Italian motorcycle brand, Ducati has unveiled the new Panigale V4 R superbike. It is inspired by the racing bikes used in the WorldSBK Championship. The bike will be produced in a numbered series with the progressive number and model name shown on the billet aluminium steering. A lot of significant changes have been done to make the Panigale V4 R.

Ducati Panigale V4 R uses a new 998 cc Desmosedici Stradale R, an engine capable of reaching a maximum engine speed of 16,500 rpm in sixth gear but 16,000 rpm in all the other gears. The maximum power output is 218 hp at 15,500 rpm. The performance is slightly reduced compared to the previous version because of the exhaust system that is being used to make the motorcycle comply with strict Euro-5 regulations. There are also several other modifications made to the engine. By fitting the racing exhaust, the power is increased to 237 hp.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Ducati 2021 Panigale V4 (HT Auto photo)
Ducati 2021 Panigale V4
1103 cc
₹23.5 - 54 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Ducati Panigale V2 (HT Auto photo)
Ducati Panigale V2
955 cc
₹17.49 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Ducati Streetfighter V4 (HT Auto photo)
Ducati Streetfighter V4
1103 cc
₹19.99 - 23.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Ducati Multistrada V4 (HT Auto photo)
Ducati Multistrada V4
1158 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹18.99 - 23.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Yamaha R15 V4 (HT Auto photo)
Yamaha R15 V4
155 cc | Manual
₹1.74 - 1.86 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Aprilia Tuono V4 (HT Auto photo)
Aprilia Tuono V4
1077 cc | Manual
₹20.66 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Ducati had to use special oil for the engine. It has been developed by Shell in collaboration with Ducati Corse. The new performance oil guarantees a 10% reduction in mechanical friction and leads to an increase in maximum power of a further 3.5 hp, which rises to +4.5 hp at the limiter. With the combination of racing exhaust and dedicated oil, the maximum power output of the Panigale V4 R can therefore reach an extraordinary 240.5 hp.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

There are four riding modes on offer, Full, High, Medium and Low. In Low mode, the power is limited to 160 hp so that the motorcycle is easier to ride in difficult conditions. The Full and Low riding modes are new whereas the High and Medium configurations have been revised. There is a new engine brake control software and a new quick-shifter system.

There are changes to the suspension setup also. It now comes with Öhlins NPX25/30 pressurized fork in the front and Öhlins TTX36 shock absorber at the rear. The fuel tank is also new, it measures 17 litres. There is a flatter seat and new upholstery. There are changes to the aerodynamics as well.

 

First Published Date: 15 Oct 2022, 13:45 PM IST
TAGS: Ducati Panigale V4 R
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Ola Electric is using a single telescopic front suspension. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Sanjeev Jain)
Ola S1 Pro electric scooter's front suspension breaks soon after delivery
Maruti Suzuki is offering the new Alto K10, launched barely a few months ago, on heavy discounts. Renault Kwid gets offers up to ₹35,000 this festive season,
Planning to buy new car in Diwali? These five offer over 30,000 discount
magnite_3
Nissan Magnite named official car of ICC T20 World Cup
Kia Carens takes on the likes of Hyundai Alcazar and Tata Safari, among others, in the Indian car market.
Booked a Kia Carens? This is how long you might have to wait to get it
The T03 EV from Leapmotor has a slew of features which also includes unlock functionality through facial recognition.
Curious case of China's 9 lakh hot EV. And why its success is indefinite

Trending this Week

Demand for CNG vehicles have been increasing. 
Top 6 CNG cars in India under 10 lakhs
Ola Electric is using a single telescopic front suspension. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Sanjeev Jain)
Ola S1 Pro electric scooter's front suspension breaks soon after delivery
Tiago EV is the fourth electric car from Tata Motors after Nexon EV, Tigor EV and Nexon EV Max.
Tiago EV online bookings hit snag on Day 1, many complain of error messages
Maruti Suzuki had launched the last facelift version of the S-Cross SUV back in 2020. It failed to garner as much attention as its rivals which ultimately led to the carmaker introducing the brand new model Grand Vitara.
Maruti Suzuki officially pulls plug on S-Cross after launch of Grand Vitara SUV
File photo used for representational purposes.
Uber shocks passenger with a bill of over 27 lakh for a 15-minute ride

Explore Car EMI’s

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
EMI starts from
₹ 23,770
Kia Carens
Kia Carens
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

Ducati Panigale V4 R superbike with 240 hp unveiled
Ducati Panigale V4 R superbike with 240 hp unveiled
Mercedes-Benz partners Microsoft to amp up sustainability in car manufacturing
Mercedes-Benz partners Microsoft to amp up sustainability in car manufacturing
BMW M5 Competition ‘50 Jahre M Edition’ launched at ₹1.80 Crore
BMW M5 Competition ‘50 Jahre M Edition’ launched at 1.80 Crore
Tesla will not start German mass battery production before 2024: Report
Tesla will not start German mass battery production before 2024: Report
Things to know about the Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Things to know about the Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city