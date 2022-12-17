Cricketer Ruturaj Gaikwad brings home the new Jawa 42 Bobber

Ruturaj Gaikwad is a popular name in the Indian cricket team having shown some brilliant performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He also made his international debut in the T20 International against Sri Lanka last year. However, not many know that the 25-year-old is also a motorcycle enthusiast and the cricketer has now added a new bike to his garage - Jawa 42 Bobber - worth ₹2.07 lakh (ex-showroom).

The single-seat factory-built bobber was launched earlier this year and is the second such offering from the company after the Jawa Perak. Gaikwad can be seen taking the delivery of his new Jawa 42 Bobber finished in Moonstone White. The model is a modern iteration based on the Perak and gets plenty of upgrades including revised ergonomics, lower-set floating single seat, forward set foot pegs and a new handlebar.

The Jawa 42 Bobber is the most affordable factory-built bobber on sale in India at ₹ 2.07 lakh (ex-showroom)

The 42 Bobber also comes with fatter tyres, LED headlamp, new instrument cluster with a digital readout and a revised suspension for better comfort and handling. Power comes from the 334 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that develops 30.2 bhp and 32.74 Nm of peak torque, while paired with a 6-speed gearbox as standard. The model is equipped with dual-channel ABS as standard. The Jawa 42 Bobber is the most affordable factory-built bobber on sale in the country.

On the work front, Ruturaj Gaikwad was last seen playing for Team India in the first ODI against South Africa in October this year. He has also played for Chennai Super Kings in the last three seasons of IPL. Gaikwad also made a record in the Vijay Hazare Trophy last month hitting seven sixes in a single over.

