Jawa 42 Bobber: Quick review

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published May 12, 2023

The 42 Bobber is based on the 42

The engine on duty is the same 334 cc liquid-cooled unit that is doing duty on other Jawa models

It has better low-end grunt but does sound mechanical. There are still some vibrations that start to creep in. 

The on-off throttle transitions can be a bit choppy. The gearbox is also quite clunky

The 42 Bobber handles pretty well because of its suspension setup. However, it feels a bit too stiff at the rear. 

It has a twin exhaust setup and it sounds quite good. Because of the low ground clearance, the motorcycle could scrape. 

The instrument cluster is from the Yezdi Roadster and it can be a bit difficult to see under direct sunlight

All the lighting elements are LED but the headlamp does not offer a good throw

In parking spaces, moving the motorcycle can be a bit of a task because there is no rear grab or anything to hold on so one needs to use the handlebar only.
