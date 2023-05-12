Jawa 42 Bobber: Quick review

The 42 Bobber is based on the 42
The engine on duty is the same 334 cc liquid-cooled unit that is doing duty on other Jawa models
It has better low-end grunt but does sound mechanical. There are still some vibrations that start to creep in.
The on-off throttle transitions can be a bit choppy. The gearbox is also quite clunky
The 42 Bobber handles pretty well because of its suspension setup. However, it feels a bit too stiff at the rear.
It has a twin exhaust setup and it sounds quite good. Because of the low ground clearance, the motorcycle could scrape.
The instrument cluster is from the Yezdi Roadster and it can be a bit difficult to see under direct sunlight
All the lighting elements are LED but the headlamp does not offer a good throw
In parking spaces, moving the motorcycle can be a bit of a task because there is no rear grab or anything to hold on so one needs to use the handlebar only.