Bajaj Pulsar P150 vs Pulsar 150: What all is new?

Bajaj introduced the new generation of Pulsars last year. It started with the N250 and F250 and earlier, this year, it launched the N160. Now, Bajaj has launched the most affordable new-gen Pulsar which is the P150. It is substantially different from the Pulsar 150 which has been on sale for a long time now. Here, is how the Pulsar 150 compares against the Pulsar P150.

Bajaj Pulsar P150 vs Pulsar 150: Looks

In terms of looks, the design of the Pulsar 150 has not been changed for a long time now. It still gets the iconic wolf-eye design, a muscular fuel tank and a sleek rear tail lamp.

The Pulsar P150 is all-new with a design inspired by the N160. There is a new headlamp which is a modern take on wolf-eye design. It still looks muscular because of the fuel tank and tank shrouds. There is a new LED tail lamp as well that is derived from the other new-gen Pulsars. The P150 no longer uses a side-slung exhaust, instead, it is an underbelly unit.

Bajaj Pulsar P150 vs Pulsar 150: Specs

The engine on the Pulsar P150 is an all-new unit. It is a 149.68 cc engine that produces 14.5 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 13.5 Nm at 6,000 rpm. The Pulsar 150 uses a 149.50 cc engine. It produces 14 bhp and 13.25 Nm. Both the engines are mated to a 5-speed gearbox and the power figures are quite close as well. However, Bajaj has worked on delivering better low-end torque and it is supposed to be more refined than the engine doing duty on the Pulsar 150.

Bajaj Pulsar P150 vs Pulsar 150: Features

The Pulsar 150 comes with a semi-digital instrument cluster and an engine kill switch. There are no modern features on the Pulsar 150. On the other hand, the P150 is equipped with a new semi-digital instrument cluster that shows more information, a USB port to charge mobile devices and an LED projector headlamp.

Bajaj Pulsar P150 vs Pulsar 150: Price

The Pulsar 150 starts at ₹1.04 lakh and goes up to ₹1.14 lakh. When compared, the Pulsar P150 is priced between ₹1.16 lakh and ₹1.19 lakh. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom. The Pulsar P150 cost slightly more money but then it comes with more features, a better engine, better hardware and is an overall more improved and modern product as compared to the ageing Pulsar 150 which will get discontinued eventually.

First Published Date: