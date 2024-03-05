Bajaj Pulsar NS200 vs Hero Xtreme 200S 4V: Which one to choose

Bajaj Auto launched the updated iteration of the Pulsar NS200 in India just a few days ago . Available at ₹157,427 (ex-showroom), the new Bajaj Pulsar NS200 was launched alongside its other NS series siblings including the NS125 and NS160. With this launch of the updated NS200, the homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer aims to boost its sales in the rapidly growing 200 cc motorcycle segment.

In the last few years, demands for premium bigger capacity motorcycles have increased across India. The new-age consumers are increasingly focusing on buying motorcycles in the 200 cc and above category instead of opting for 100-125 cc segments. Bajaj Auto aims to encash this trend. However, it is not an easy task for the Bajaj Pulsar NS200, as the motorcycle competes with some tough rivals. The Bajaj motorcycle competes with rivals like TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and Hero Xtreme 200S 4V.

Here is a price and specification comparison between Bajaj Pulsar NS200 and Hero Xtreme 200S 4V.

Bajaj Pulsar NS200 vs Hero Xtreme 200S 4V: Price

The newly launched updated Bajaj Pulsar NS200 is priced at ₹1.57 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the Hero Xtreme 200S 4V comes priced at ₹1.41 lakh (ex-showroom). The Bajaj Pulsar NS200 comes a bit higher priced compared to the Hero Xtreme 200S 4V.

Bajaj Pulsar NS200 vs Hero Xtreme 200S 4V: Specifications

Powering the new Bajaj Pulsar NS200 is a 199.5 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. Mated to a six-speed transmission, the E20-compliant engine churns out 24.13 bhp peak power at 9,750 rpm and 18.74 Nm of maximum torque at 8,000 rpm.

On the other hand, Hero Xtreme 200S 4V is powered by a 199.6 cc single-cylinder engine, which churns out 18.8 bhp peak power at 8,500 rpm and 17.35 Nm of maximum torque at 6,500 rpm. The engine is paired with a five-speed transmission.

The Bajaj Pulsar NS200 offer more power and slightly higher torque compared to its rival Xtreme 200S 4V from Hero MotoCorp.

