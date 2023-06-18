What's new on the 2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V?

Published Jun 18, 2023

Hero MotoCorp has made quite a few upgrades on the 2023 Xtreme 160R 4V

It now gets cosmetic as well as mechanical upgrades

 There is a redesigned LED headlamp that sits lower than before

The motorcycle now comes with split seats while a single-piece version is available optionally

The motorcycle will be sold in three colours - Blazing Sports Red, Matt Slate Black and Neon Shooting Star

Its engine now gets a 4-valve head, implying increase in power and torque figures

 The Xtreme 160R 4V now gets new suspension components

There's new switchgear and a new inverted digital instrument cluster

It will be sold in three variants - Standard, Connected and Pro
Price starts at 1,27,300 (ex-showroom).
