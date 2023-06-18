What's new on the 2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V?

Hero MotoCorp has made quite a few upgrades on the 2023 Xtreme 160R 4V
It now gets cosmetic as well as mechanical upgrades
There is a redesigned LED headlamp that sits lower than before
The motorcycle now comes with split seats while a single-piece version is available optionally
The motorcycle will be sold in three colours - Blazing Sports Red, Matt Slate Black and Neon Shooting Star
Its engine now gets a 4-valve head, implying increase in power and torque figures
The Xtreme 160R 4V now gets new suspension components
There's new switchgear and a new inverted digital instrument cluster
It will be sold in three variants - Standard, Connected and Pro