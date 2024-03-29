Bajaj Pulsar 400 may launch on May 3. Check details

The rumours of a bigger Bajaj Pulsar have been going on for quite some years now. It seems like the Indian market will finally be getting a new Pulsar this year. According to CNBC-TV18, Bajaj is preparing to launch its biggest Pulsar on May 3. The Pulsar was first launched back in 2001 and it made a significant impact on the two-wheeler market in India.

As of now, no spy shots of the motorcycle have been spotted and no details have been revealed. If we have to speculate, then the upcoming Bajaj Pulsar 400 could borrow the perimeter frame from the Bajaj NS200. There would be disc brakes at both ends with a dual-channel Anti-lock braking system. The perimeter frame will be suspended by upside-down forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear.

Bajaj could use the engine from the Dominar 400 which itself is based on the engine block of previous generation KTM 390 Duke. It is a 373 cc engine that Bajaj reworked extensively to have a more tractable nature instead of a high-revving one that KTM prefers.

First Published Date: