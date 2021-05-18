Bajaj Pulsar 250F: What we know so far

Bajaj Auto has been recently spotted testing a new bike and if the source report is to be trusted, the new motorcycle is yet another installment in the company's semi-faired Pulsar lineup. The naked version of the same platform was also spied undergoing testing on the public roads earlier in 2021.

Unsurprisingly, it will be slotted higher in the lineup and will sit above the Pulsar 220F motorcycle. It will be introduced in two versions - naked and semi-faired which doesn't come out as a surprise seeing the company has followed the same strategy with its Pulsar 220 and 180 models.

The Pulsar 250F is going to sport a set of clip-on handlebars, LED turn indicators, split seats and grab rails. It will enable a sporty yet upright riding stance which is likely to be comfortable for city and highway rides.

As far as the mechanicals are concerned, the bike will share the newly developed engine and platform with its naked counterpart. There will a new 250cc single-cylinder engine that will be more powerful than the existing Pulsar 220F.

Previous spy images suggest that the equipment kit will include bits such as LED taillight, LED indicators, and a dual-channel ABS. As for underpinnings, it will get a conventional telescopic fork and single discs at both ends, similar to its naked counterpart. Also, a mono-shock at the rear will be the first for its range. A fully digital instrument console will be icing on the cake if the company decides to add the feature.

As far as the launch goes, the new Pulsar 250F along with the naked Pulsar 250 may break cover towards the end-2021.