Bajaj Auto announces relief measures for employees, including two years' salary

Bajaj Auto on Thursday underlined its commitment towards helping its employees and communities across the country in current times of Covid-19 pandemic and stated that it has set up over 250 beds across all its plant locations to serve its employees, their families, and the community at large. The company also stated that it would provide two years' monetary assistance to family of any employee who loses his or her life due to Covid-19.

Ar a time when the second wave of Covid-19 has become a menacing threat to the country and citizens at large, the priority for many automotive companies has been to engage in employee welfare activities while also reaching out to communities with various relief measures and packages. Since the onset of the pandemic last year, Bajaj Auto has pledged a total of ₹300 Crore towards various government, local administration and NGO initiatives, including the procurement of 12 oxygen plants and several other respiratory support equipment.

While the company informs it is looking out for its employees - Bajaj Auto has also announced assistance in education for dependent children of any employee who dies due to Covid-19 and five years' hospitalisation insurance for his or her family, it has also been reaching out to people at large with food distribution, helping create medical infrastructure and assisting in testing and vaccination drives.