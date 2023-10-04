FZ-S FI V4 gets two new colour options. Check them out

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Yamaha FZ-S FI V4 has added two new colour schemes to FZ-S FI V4. The two new colours are Dark Matte Blue and Matte Black. The price of FZ-S FI V4 in these two new colours is Rs. 1,28,900 (Ex-showroom, Delhi). So, it costs ₹500 less than the Majesty Red, Metallic Grey and Metallic Black colour schemes. Apart from the two new colour schemes, Yamaha has not made any changes to the FZ-S FI V4