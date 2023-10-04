Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Two Wheelers Fz S Fi V4 Gets Two New Colour Options. Check Them Out

FZ-S FI V4 gets two new colour options. Check them out

Yamaha FZ-S FI V4 has added two new colour schemes to FZ-S FI V4. The two new colours are Dark Matte Blue and Matte Black. The price of FZ-S FI V4 in these two new colours is Rs. 1,28,900 (Ex-showroom, Delhi). So, it costs 500 less than the Majesty Red, Metallic Grey and Metallic Black colour schemes. Apart from the two new colour schemes, Yamaha has not made any changes to the FZ-S FI V4

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 04 Oct 2023, 12:38 PM
Follow us on:
Yamaha FZ-S FI V4 in new Dark Matte Blue colour scheme.
First Published Date: 04 Oct 2023, 12:38 PM IST
TAGS: Yamaha FZ-S FI V4 India Yamaha Motor
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS