Bajaj Dominar 250 becomes costlier in India. Here's the new price

Bajaj Auto introduced the new Dominar 250 in the Indian market in early 2020. When launched, the quarter-litre sport cruiser was priced at ₹1.60 lakh. It received a price hike of ₹4,090 in September, and now the Pune based bike maker has once again introduced a price revision of ₹1,625. After two consecutive price increments, the bike now costs ₹1,65,715 which is notably higher than the original launch price.

Apart from the Dominar 250, the company has also revised pricing of several other model including its higher sibling, the Dominar 400. (More details here)

Save for the price change, there is no other update on the motorcycle. The bike still continues along with its sporty looks which come inspired from its bigger 400 cc sibling. The exterior features on the Dominar 250 include full-LED lighting, a digital instrument cluster, split-seats, and a twin-pod exhaust.

In terms of mechanicals the Dominar 250 gets a BS 6-compliant 248.77 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. This engine produces 26.6 bhp of maximum power and 23.5 Nm of peak torque. It comes teamed up with a 6-speed gearbox.

Some of the direct rivals to the quarter-litre Dominar 400 include the Gixxer 250 which costs ₹1,65,441 and the Yamaha FZ 25, which has a base starting price of ₹1,52,100.

There are also Husqvarna 250 Twins present in the segment but they are considered slightly more premium than the rest of the 250 cc motorcycles in the market. Both the bikes from Husqvarna are currently priced at ₹1,84,768.

All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi