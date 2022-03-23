Ahead of Ultraviolette F77 electric motorbike launch, community building begins

Ultraviolette F77 electric motorbike has already received over 60,000 booking interests while deliveries will begin in the first half of 2022.

Electric motorcycle startup Ultraviolette hosted its first community meetup at the company’s headquarters in Bengaluru. The community building initiative comes ahead of the commercial launch of its F77 electric sports bike in H1 of 2022. The company has already received over 60,000 booking interests for the F77 from across the world while deliveries will begin in the first half of 2022.

The engagement was held with the aim of bringing like-minded people together to share their thoughts, queries and interests around the F77 e-bike. During the event, the EV company's co-founders Narayan Subramaniam and Niraj Rajmohan took the audience through the genesis and development journey of the F77. They briefed them about the vehicle design, battery technology, battery safety, and the the way of building the F77 from ground-up.

The highlight of the engagement session was where the community members got to look at the production ready versions of the motorcycles and spent time exploring several aspects of the the F77. Apart from conversations on charging, range and performance, the founders also addressed queries around real-life challenges that the EV industry needs to address in the country. They also talked about how Ultraviolette is looking at solving these challenges and work towards making EVs mainstream.

Ultraviolette plans to host several such meetups once every month, beginning with Bengaluru. The company will gradually expand the initiative to other key cities in the country. “While we have been busy with the final testing of the F77, it is time to start engaging with our community of motorcyclists, tech enthusiasts, and just about anyone who believes in a more progressive future," said Narayan Subramaniam, Founder and CEO of the company.

The Ultraviolette F77 electric sports bike is claimed to zip to the speed of 96 kmph in 7.7 seconds and has a power of 36 hp.

