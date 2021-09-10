After Meteor 350, Royal Enfield hikes prices of Himalayan in India

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Previously, the pricing of the Royal Enfield Himalayan was revised in July this year.
Save for the price hike there is no other change on the Royal Enfield Himalayan.
Royal Enfield has announced a price increment on its Himalayan ADV. The latest price increment comes just months after the revision in July this year. Following the latest price hike, the motorcycle is now available from ₹2,10,784 onwards as against ₹2,05,784 previously.
Save for the price hike there is no other change on the motorcycle. The adventure offering from Royal Enfield continues to feature the same 411cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine that has been rated to produce 24.3bhp of maximum power at 6,500rpm, backed up by peak torque of 32Nm at 4,500rpm.
Some of the key features of Royal Enfield's ADV include a halogen headlight, a semi-digital instrument cluster, single discs on both wheels, and switchable ABS.
For the record, Royal Enfield has only recently also updated the pricing of Meteor 350 motorcycle. The pricing for the base Fireball Meteor 350 now starts from ₹1.99 lakh, while the middle Stellar variant now costs ₹2.05 lakh. (More details here)