2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched: 5 things to know

Bajaj Auto is on a roll as they are working on updating the Pulsar range of motorcycles for the Indian market. Recently, the homegrown manufacturer launched the 2024 Pulsar N250 whose first iteration we saw back in November 2021. The two-wheeler manufacturer made several changes to the Pulsar N250 for 2024 to ensure that it stays up-to-date and can compete against its rivals.

2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250: Cosmetic changes

For 2024, Bajaj Auto has added two new colour schemes. There is Glossy Racing Red and Pearl Metallic White. Bajaj is offering a Brooklyn Black colourway for the Pulsar N250 also. Apart from the colours, there are also new graphics that all three colours get.

2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250: Feature additions

For 2024, Bajaj has added the new digital instrument cluster to the Pulsar N250. It is the same unit that made its debut on the Pulsar N150 and Pulsar N160. The new cluster shows information like gear position indicator, mobile notification alerts, instantaneous fuel economy, distance to empty, average fuel economy and time. Apart from this, the usual trip meter, odometer, speedometer and fuel gauge will be there.

To cycle through the information, there is a new switchgear on the left side. Also, the rider will be able to accept and reject calls while riding the motorcycle. There would be a Bajaj Ride Connect application that would be used to connect the motorcycle and mobile phone. So, this means the cluster also gets Bluetooth connectivity.

Watch: 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 review: Better balance between performance and usability

2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250: New safety features

The Pulsar N250 already came with a dual-channel anti-lock braking system. However, now Bajaj has added three ABS modes. There is Road, Rain and Off-road. Apart from this, there is also traction control on offer which cuts the power when it detects the rear wheel slipping.

2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250: Hardware changes

The only hardware change that the Pulsar N250 gets is the addition of USD forks in the front. They provide a level of sophistication to the ride quality of the motorcycle.

2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250: Price

With all the features, the 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 has received a nominal price hike. It is now priced at ₹1.51 lakh ex-showroom.

