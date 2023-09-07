2023 Jawa 42 Bobber Black Mirror launched at Rs. 2.25 Lakh, gets alloy wheels

Jawa Motorcycles has launched a new top-end version of the 42 Bobber. It is called Black Mirror and is priced at ₹2.25 lakh ex-showroom. The bookings for the 42 Bobber Black Mirror have been opened at Jawa dealerships. The manufacturer has not only made cosmetic changes but also refined and retuned the engine.

Mr. Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO of Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles, spoke passionately about the launch, stating, “With the successful launch of Jawa 42 Bobber last year, we further strengthened our dominance in the Bobber segment. The Bobber stable from our factory custom portfolio has enjoyed an ardent fan following from the riding community in India. The kind of love we received for the 42 Bobber made us push our boundaries in design and engineering to deliver the all new Jawa 42 Bobber Black Mirror. Bobbers embody the essence of individuality and distinctiveness; they are an emotional purchase, and the new Jawa 42 Bobber Black Mirror is a fine example of why Bobbers are so special. The meticulous attention to detail, combined with the unique design language, makes it a true standout."

